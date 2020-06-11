Ivy Mae Fuller EstevesSeptember 4th, 1990 -May 16th ,2020Ivy Mae Fuller Esteves, 29, born September 4th, 1990, passed away May 16th, 2020. She was an active organizer of non-profit community family programs such as Ivy's Painted Rock Events. She was nominated in Manteca's Best for "Best Family Activities" and "Best for Children". A creative artist, Ivy is praised by her family for her individuality, compassion and love. She was a thoughtful and kind mother whom loved her children very much.Ivy was a devoted wife and mother, she leaves behind her Grandmother, Beverley Hedger, mother Tina Hedger, father John Fuller, Husband John-Joseph Esteves, children Ava, Ella, Zeus and Harley-Quinn and several nieces and nephews. Thank you for your condolences for the family. Arrangements will be announced after COVID-19 ban is lifted.