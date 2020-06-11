Ivy Mae Fuller Esteves
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ivy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ivy Mae Fuller Esteves
September 4th, 1990 -May 16th ,2020
Ivy Mae Fuller Esteves, 29, born September 4th, 1990, passed away May 16th, 2020. She was an active organizer of non-profit community family programs such as Ivy's Painted Rock Events. She was nominated in Manteca's Best for "Best Family Activities" and "Best for Children". A creative artist, Ivy is praised by her family for her individuality, compassion and love. She was a thoughtful and kind mother whom loved her children very much.
Ivy was a devoted wife and mother, she leaves behind her Grandmother, Beverley Hedger, mother Tina Hedger, father John Fuller, Husband John-Joseph Esteves, children Ava, Ella, Zeus and Harley-Quinn and several nieces and nephews. Thank you for your condolences for the family. Arrangements will be announced after COVID-19 ban is lifted.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved