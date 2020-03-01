J. David Martin
1929-2020
David Martin was born in Oklahoma to Jeff and Susie Martin. His family moved to California during the Great Depression. While in the Navy, David met Betty Neeley in Memphis, Tennessee. They married after a short courtship and had three children –Cynthia, Sandra and Robert.
David supported the family with 30 years of service in the California Highway Patrol. He loved to wear the uniform, worked hard, and rose to the rank of Chief. He especially enjoyed providing security at the Olympic Games in Squaw Valley and Los Angeles. After retirement, Dave became a volunteer with the Kingsburg Police Department.
He is survived by Betty, his loving wife of 67 years, his daughters Cindy and Sandy, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Marcy, eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson, and his brother James. He is preceded in death by his son Robert, as well as eight brothers and four sisters.
Services will be held at the United Methodist Church in Hughson on March 10, 2020 at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Diabetes Youth Families, the CAHP Widows & Orphans Fund, or the Kingsburg Cancer Volunteers, Inc.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 1, 2020