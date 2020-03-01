Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for J. David Martin. View Sign Service Information Service 11:00 AM the United Methodist Church Hughson , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

J. David Martin

1929-2020

David Martin was born in Oklahoma to Jeff and Susie Martin. His family moved to California during the Great Depression. While in the Navy, David met Betty Neeley in Memphis, Tennessee. They married after a short courtship and had three children –Cynthia, Sandra and Robert.

David supported the family with 30 years of service in the California Highway Patrol. He loved to wear the uniform, worked hard, and rose to the rank of Chief. He especially enjoyed providing security at the Olympic Games in Squaw Valley and Los Angeles. After retirement, Dave became a volunteer with the Kingsburg Police Department.

He is survived by Betty, his loving wife of 67 years, his daughters Cindy and Sandy, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Marcy, eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson, and his brother James. He is preceded in death by his son Robert, as well as eight brothers and four sisters.

Services will be held at the United Methodist Church in Hughson on March 10, 2020 at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Diabetes Youth Families, the CAHP Widows & Orphans Fund, or the Kingsburg Cancer Volunteers, Inc.

www.cvobituaries.com



J. David Martin1929-2020David Martin was born in Oklahoma to Jeff and Susie Martin. His family moved to California during the Great Depression. While in the Navy, David met Betty Neeley in Memphis, Tennessee. They married after a short courtship and had three children –Cynthia, Sandra and Robert.David supported the family with 30 years of service in the California Highway Patrol. He loved to wear the uniform, worked hard, and rose to the rank of Chief. He especially enjoyed providing security at the Olympic Games in Squaw Valley and Los Angeles. After retirement, Dave became a volunteer with the Kingsburg Police Department.He is survived by Betty, his loving wife of 67 years, his daughters Cindy and Sandy, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Marcy, eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson, and his brother James. He is preceded in death by his son Robert, as well as eight brothers and four sisters.Services will be held at the United Methodist Church in Hughson on March 10, 2020 at 11:00 am.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Diabetes Youth Families, the CAHP Widows & Orphans Fund, or the Kingsburg Cancer Volunteers, Inc. Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close