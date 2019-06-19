Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Brey. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM North Modesto Church 1918 Sherwood Avenue Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Elmer William "Jack" Brey

April 16, 1927 - May 7, 2019

Elmer William "Jack" Brey passed away peacefully at the age of 92 surrounded by his family. He was born on April 16, 1927 to parents, Pearl Nelson Brey and Wesley Brey in Ontario, Wisconsin. He was the youngest of 9 children. He is survived by his wife, Norma Brey, 5 children, Lenell Fonda (Wayne) Valerie Mitchell, Diane DeRosa (Rick), June Andrews (Mark) and Leslie Simpson (Larry). He had 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Carl White. At the age of 16, Jack left the family farm with his best friend and hitch hiked to Hughson, CA. In 1951 Jack joined the Air Force where he served for 8 years and reached the rank of Staff Sargent. He worked as a mechanic on the B-52 bombers. Jack loved travelling, golfing and bowling and spending time with family and friends. He was a local truck driver before and after he was in the service. Jack lived his life with joy and humility. He attended The Church of Christ in Ceres, CA. Friends and family are invited to attend his Celebration of Life on Monday, June 24 at 11:00 a.m. at the North Modesto Church 1918 Sherwood Avenue, Modesto, CA 95350.

Published in the Modesto Bee on June 19, 2019

