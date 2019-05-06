Jack E. Butler
July 10, 1920 - April 25, 2019
Jack passed away peacefully, joining his wife Helen (to whom he was married for 63 years) in Heaven. He is survived by his 2 children, Richard (Linda) and Susan Oerline (Robert), 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife, parentss (Guy and Myrtle) and his sister, Frances.
Jack was born and grew up in and around Omaha, Nebraska. He joined the service where he became a pilot achieving the rank of Captain in the Army Air Corps.
After leaving the service, he attained his Masters Agree and became, until retirement, an aeronautical engineer. He loved hunting, fishing, golf, square dancing and playing bridge. He traveled the globe and took many cruises with his wife. Jack enjoyed many hours over the years with his children and grandchildren.
There will be a viewing on Friday, May 10th from 4-8pm at Lakeweood Memorial Park, Hughson, in the Heritage Chapel. The funeral will be on Saturday, May 11th at St Peter Lutheran Churlch in Modesto, 3461 Merle Ave. Graveside service at Lakewood to follow. Reception will be back at the church.
Flowers may be sent to Lakewood Heritage Chapel on Friday before noon. Condolenses may be left on the Lakewood site; www.lakewoodhughson.com.
Published in the Modesto Bee from May 6 to May 8, 2019