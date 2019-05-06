Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 (209)-883-0411 Viewing 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 View Map Funeral St Peter Lutheran Church 3461 Merle Ave Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jack E. Butler

July 10, 1920 - April 25, 2019

Jack passed away peacefully, joining his wife Helen (to whom he was married for 63 years) in Heaven. He is survived by his 2 children, Richard (Linda) and Susan Oerline (Robert), 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife, parentss (Guy and Myrtle) and his sister, Frances.

Jack was born and grew up in and around Omaha, Nebraska. He joined the service where he became a pilot achieving the rank of Captain in the Army Air Corps.

After leaving the service, he attained his Masters Agree and became, until retirement, an aeronautical engineer. He loved hunting, fishing, golf, square dancing and playing bridge. He traveled the globe and took many cruises with his wife. Jack enjoyed many hours over the years with his children and grandchildren.

There will be a viewing on Friday, May 10th from 4-8pm at Lakeweood Memorial Park, Hughson, in the Heritage Chapel. The funeral will be on Saturday, May 11th at St Peter Lutheran Churlch in Modesto, 3461 Merle Ave. Graveside service at Lakewood to follow. Reception will be back at the church.

Flowers may be sent to Lakewood Heritage Chapel on Friday before noon. Condolenses may be left on the Lakewood site;



Jack E. ButlerJuly 10, 1920 - April 25, 2019Jack passed away peacefully, joining his wife Helen (to whom he was married for 63 years) in Heaven. He is survived by his 2 children, Richard (Linda) and Susan Oerline (Robert), 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife, parentss (Guy and Myrtle) and his sister, Frances.Jack was born and grew up in and around Omaha, Nebraska. He joined the service where he became a pilot achieving the rank of Captain in the Army Air Corps.After leaving the service, he attained his Masters Agree and became, until retirement, an aeronautical engineer. He loved hunting, fishing, golf, square dancing and playing bridge. He traveled the globe and took many cruises with his wife. Jack enjoyed many hours over the years with his children and grandchildren.There will be a viewing on Friday, May 10th from 4-8pm at Lakeweood Memorial Park, Hughson, in the Heritage Chapel. The funeral will be on Saturday, May 11th at St Peter Lutheran Churlch in Modesto, 3461 Merle Ave. Graveside service at Lakewood to follow. Reception will be back at the church.Flowers may be sent to Lakewood Heritage Chapel on Friday before noon. Condolenses may be left on the Lakewood site; www.lakewoodhughson.com Published in the Modesto Bee from May 6 to May 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close