Jack Chimerofsky
1930 - 2020
Aug 11, 1930 - Oct 3, 2020
Jack Chimerofsky passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, October 3, 2020 at the age of 90. Jack was born on August 11, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois to Maurice and Anna Chimerofsky. He has been a resident of Modesto for the past 30 years.
Jack was the kind of dad who participated in his kids' activities and sports. He was a fun loving grandpa and great-grandpa. He loved his many hobbies like baseball, golf, racquetball, tennis, and playing Bridge. After retiring, he remained active by volunteering for many organizations. His unique sense of humor, fun nature and occasional inappropriate jokes will be missed by all who knew Jack!
Jack leaves behind his sons, Dale Chimerofsky (Paula), Bruce Chimerofsky (Nancy) and Laury Chimerofsky (Sue), his grandchildren, Jason, Ryan, Jami, Gary, Jenny, Steven, Madison, Wade, Justin, Cameron and Scott along with 10 great grandchildren. Jack also leaves behind his two sisters, Fern Ross and Rhoda Sforza. Jack is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Antia (Neen) Chimerofsky.
Deegan Funeral Chapels is honored to serve the Chimerofsky family. A private family service was held in Ripon. To sign his online guestbook please visit, www.deeganfuneralchapels.com.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee on Oct. 11, 2020.
