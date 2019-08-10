Jack Brian Daly
March 4, 1958 - August 6, 2019
Jack Brian Daly, 61, passed away peacefully August 6, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Jack was born to Lawrence and Eva Mae Daly in Escalon, CA on March 4, 1958 and the youngest of 8 children. He was a long time resident of Escalon until moving to Oakdale in 1991 where he farmed almonds after a long career in truck driving. He proudly served 4 years in the U.S. Marine Corps. Jack greatly enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. He was so honored to say that he had over 150 nieces and nephews throughout the six generations today in his family.
Jack is survived by his brother Larry Daly (Shirley) of Guernsey, WY, Maureen Baumbach (Kenneth) of Escalon, CA, and Susan Lukshin (Paul) of Ceres, CA. He is preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Eva Mae and siblings Patrick Daly of Casper, WY, Sharon Fujii of Escalon, CA, Kathlee Gibbs of Wamsutter, WY, and Michael Daly of San Antonio, TX.
Deegan Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Daly Family. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM with a chapel service to follow at 11:00 AM at Deegan Funeral Chapel, 1441 San Joaquin St., Escalon, CA 95320. Jack's final resting place will be at Burwood Cemetery following chapel service.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 10, 2019