Jack Gordon Grubb
November 17, 1922 - April 20, 2019
Jack Gordon Grubb was born on November 17, 1922 in Stockton, CA. At the age of four, he and his two brothers moved to Fulton, KS. Jack moved back to Modesto, CA at the age of thirteen where he attended Modesto High School for one year, moved to Alturas, CA and graduated from Modac Union High School in 1940.
Jack enlisted in the U.S. Navy in Sept. 1943, where he served on the PCSC-1455 ship during World War II in the South Pacific seas of China. Jack was given two weeks leave and married the love of his life Edna May, on March 3, 1946 at the First Methodist Church in Modesto. Jack was discharged from the Navy with an Honorable Discharge Certificate April 26, 1946.
During Jack and Edna's 69 years of marriage they resided in Modesto, CA. They had two children, Steve and Patty. Jack drove a truck for Valley Motor Lines, he and Edna were members of Maze Blvd Church and Grace Lutheran Church. His nickname was "Herc" and he was "Popoo" to his grandchildren. His last honorable mention was walking his granddaughter, Brandi, down the aisle last June 2018 at 95 years old.
Jack is preceded in death by his wife, Edna May Grubb, sister Barbara Miller and brothers Ed and Harold Grubb. He is survived by his son Steve Grubb (Helen) and daughter Patty Grubb Kearsley (Gary). Also, His grandchildren Brandi Musser Manning (Rick), Kevin Grubb (Courtney), Elizabeth Musser, Michelle Schoenike and Nicole Wilkes, his great grandchildren Brooke Musser, A & Olivia Wilkes.
Jack was a proud Husband, Father, Grandfather and U.S. Military Veteran that not only served his country, but also served his community.
Service will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Burwood Cemetery, 28320 E. River Road, Escalon, CA. Reception immediately following at Grace Lutheran Church Spirit Center, 617 W. Orangeburg, Modesto, CA.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 25, 2019