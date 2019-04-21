Jack Owens
Mar 21, 1926 – Apr 16, 2019
Long-time Stanislaus county resident, Jack Owens passed away Tuesday, April 16th at his home in Modesto. He was born March 21, 1926 to Thomas and Myrtle Owens in Oklahoma. Jack worked in various occupations throughout his life, but primarily worked in lawn care. Jack enjoyed doing yardwork, had a fascination with watching construction of large buildings, and loved being with his grandchildren.
Jack was preceded in death by his daughters, Judy Owens and Deborah Dickson, and his 4 siblings. He is survived by his children, Jo Ann Owens, Alice Davis, Cathy Reichard, Sheila Franz, and Jackie Owens, 19 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and many more beloved family and friends.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, April 23rd from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home, 1050 McHenry Avenue, in Modesto. Interment services will be privately held at Lakewood Memorial Park.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 21, 2019