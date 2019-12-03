Jack Leonard Podesto
June 24 1927 - Nov 29 2019
Jack Leonard Podesto, 92, of Modesto, passed away on November 29, 2019 at Hospice House in Hughson ca. Jack was a life long resident of Modesto and married for 64 years to Barbara Jean Podesto, who passed in 2011. Jack graduated from Modesto High, served in the Merchant Marines during World War 11, and established a successful career with the Equitable Life Insuranc Society.Jack is survived by his children Tony Podesto of Ripon and Sherilyn Doerr of Nevada City, Five grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. Internment will be at the Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 3, 2019