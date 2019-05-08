Guest Book View Sign Service Information Deegan Ripon Funeral Chapel 111 Palm Ave Ripon , CA 95366 (209)-599-3413 Send Flowers Obituary

Jack Snodgrass

March 20, 1926 - April 18, 2019

Jack Bonnell Snodgrass, died April 18, 2019, in Ripon, CA, on his way home from the hospital. He was 93 years old.

Born March 20, 1926, to John Henry Snodgrass and Annabelle Bonnell in San Jose, CA, he had two older sisters, Helen and Madelon. Jack attended Lowell Elementary School, Roosevelt Jr. High, played stick hockey on 11th St., survived a months-long episode of pneumonia, ran track and played trumpet at San Jose High School. His teachers' reports said, "Doesn't work to potential." He very shortly stepped up...

Graduating in 1944, he joined the Navy, serving out

His first son, Lawrence (Pearl; Taos, NM), was born while Jack, in the Naval Reserve, was stationed in the Aleutian Islands during the

A fourth child was born in 1959, Richard (Cindy; Lincoln, CA). Through the years, at Jack's instigation the whole crew was rounded up for camping trips to the National Parks, to the mountains, and to the desert. Two summers were spent with the whole family in tow at distant university campuses, where Jack attended courses in biological science, and we all remember summer weeks spent at the Hawkins family cabin in Twain Harte!

One time or another he owned a 1938 Chevrolet pickup, a 1959 Morris Minor, and a 1978 Datsun 280Z, and a few others that were beyond the typical family cars of the time. He built a large-scale radio-controlled Piper Cub, and constructed an El Toro sailboat and sailed it on camping trips to Lake Spaulding. He added a family room and a bedroom onto the long-time family house on Scott Street in Livermore. Besides biology at the high school, Jack taught a photography elective and worked at least one summer at Lawrence Radiation Laboratory in the photography lab.

After retiring from the Livermore Unified School District as an administrator in 1984, Jack signed on as a district school bus driver. He really liked doing that. Moving to Ripon in 1989, close to their daughter, he and Betty toured the country from there in their 5th wheel RV on and off for several years.

After Betty passed away, Jack married Velma Mae Walker of Modesto in 1996. He and Velma ventured to Yosemite for two long-term stays as volunteers for the Yosemite Conservancy, and enjoyed several years of cruises and square dancing together. Velma was by his side for twenty-three faithful and endearing years.

Jack considered regular church attendance beneficial through his entire adult life. His participation there helped keep his daily living in perspective. When his former biology student, the son of his favorite minister at the Methodist church in Livermore, received his PhD in herpetology, two of the realms in which he had stakes were connected.

Though he did not come from high society, Jack was a carefully considered gentleman in all respects with seldom a harsh word about anybody that didn't completely deserve it (!) In his later years, he read a great deal and challenged himself with a daily crossword puzzle. At the age of 70, out of curiosity and so modern technology wouldn't leave him behind, he got himself a personal computer. He struggled to get it to do his bidding to the end.

Jack is survived by Velma, his four children, their nine children and step-children, 13 great-step-grandchildren, five nephews and nieces (one deceased) and their children, plus his first directly descended great-grandchild, Makayla, born four days before he passed away.

A private burial service for Jack was held on April 26; Deegan Funeral Chapels, Ripon, handled the arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to: Yosemite Conservancy, 101 Montgomery Street, Suite 1700, San Francisco, CA 94104 or online at

www.cvobituaries.com



