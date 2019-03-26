Jack Tharp
July 30, 1953 - March 16, 2019
Jack Harvey Tharp passed away March 16th in Modesto, CA. Jack was born in Berkeley, CA on July 30, 1953 to Jack and Helen (Cummings) Tharp. He was raised in San Lorenzo. Jack was an accomplished drummer in his youth and performed in several bands. Later, he and his brother Bob were part of a Legends group, performing as the Blues Brothers.
Jack worked in Sales Management, but his true passion was DJ'ing at hundreds of weddings.
Jack will be greatly missed by his wife of 16 years, Kit, sons Darren (Angela), Sean (Tiffany), daughter Deanna, step-daughter Lauren Serpa-Mayle (Justin), step-son Andrew Serpa, as well as 6 grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Bob (Susan).
A Service/Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, April 13th at Shelter Cove Church, 4242 Coffee Road, Modesto.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Modesto Family Promise or to the ASPCA.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 26, 2019