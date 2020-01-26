Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 1:00 PM Stephens & Bean Chapel Send Flowers Obituary

Jack William Brown

April 14, 1949 - January 11, 2020

Jack William Brown passed away on January 11, 2020, with his wife and son by his side, at his home in Coarsegold, California, after a valiant battle with ALS.

He is survived by his loving wife of forty years, Jerrian, his son Jeff and wife, Alejandra, his grandchildren, Summer and Zachary, brother Richard Brown, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Lillian, brother Robert, and sister Lori. He was born in Alameda, California and lived there until he and Jerrian married in 1979. He started working in a machine shop in Oakland, but in an effort to better his career he started going to school at night to earn his Associate degree from Chabot College in 1982. He used this degree to become a machinist at The Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory where he worked for 24 years before retiring in March of 2008.

Jack and his family lived in Escalon, CA from 1986-2009. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, golfing with his son, and camping with his family. Jack and Jerrian moved to Pine Grove, California in 2009, where he helped build their custom dream home and his love of sawing wood thrived as he cleared a large portion of their 5-acre parcel. Those who knew Jack know he was not one sit still for more than 5 minutes so shortly after his retirement from the Lab he took jobs at Grose Racing machining propellers for racing boats and later at Pine Grove Hardware to keep busy. In 2016, Jack and Jerrian moved to Coarsegold, CA to be closer to their grandchildren.

Jack will be remembered as a hard working, compassionate, trustworthy friend, and the best husband and father in the world. He will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to have known him.

A Memorial Service will be held at Stephens & Bean Chapel on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be to the ALS Foundation – Sacramento Chapter, 5701 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights CA 95610

Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 26, 2020

