Jackie Nelson Chancellor
Jul 23, 1932 - Feb 21, 2020
Jack N. Chancellor passed away peacefully on February 21, 2020, surrounded by his family. Jack was born on July 23, 1932, in Shawnee, OK, but spent most of his life in California. After four years of serving in the Korean War, Jack married his wife of 65 years, Janice. Settling in Modesto, Jack worked 35 years as a field manager in agriculture until his retirement in 1997. Jack embraced his hobbies wholeheartedly. When he was young, Jack enjoyed team roping cattle and dragging cars down 10th Street in Modesto. He had a passion for horse racing and, in retirement, found joy in golf. Jack is survived by his wife Janice, his daughter Lynn Johnson and husband Chad of Woodland, and grandchildren Matthew and Sarah Gatie of Woodland. Jack is loved by his whole family, including his surviving sister, Marie West, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Bertha Chancellor and four siblings, Lee, Frank and Ray Chancellor, and Darlene Simpson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 pm on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Spring Creek Golf & Country Club, 1580 Spring Creek Drive, Ripon, CA. Burial will be March 9, 2020, at 1:30 pm at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ripon Interfaith Ministries, 816 W. Main Street, Ripon, CA 95366 or a .
