Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Shelter Cove Church

Jacob Hendrik Intveld

Dec 15, 1940 - Dec 12, 2019

Jacob "Henk" Intveld passed away peacefully at the age of 78, surrounded by his dearly loved family and friends. Henk shared his amazing life for 53 years with his beloved wife Yvonne.

A proud native of the Netherlands, he was born in Hendrik Ido Ambacht, to Jacob and Hendrika Intveld. Henk served in the Royal Netherlands Army as Sergeant. Though he never "officially" retired, he was a successful contractor and consultant.

Henk was incredibly devoted to family. His greatest priority, behind serving the Lord, was their well-being. Not only did he work to provide for them, but he truly had a passion for his work. Some of his hobbies included spending time gardening and taking care of his flowers. He had a heart for missions, and enjoyed traveling with his church, and family.

His social nature also lead him to serve the church as an usher on Sunday mornings. Henk loved any and all family gatherings, whether planned get togethers, or spontaneous coffee and cookie dates with anyone who might be in the neighborhood. Henk was also quick to share (encourage) any and all to try his favorite dutch treats--especially cheese! A strong believer, Henk enjoyed reading his Bible, always ready to share a favorite verse or story.

Henk is survived by his wife Yvonne, four children Michele Britton (Chris), John Intveld, Melissa Reyneveld (John), and Michael Intveld (Stephanie). Opa (grandpa) is also survived by his ten grandchildren, Katelin, Christian, Andrew, William, Caleb, Adelyn, Michaela, Charlotte, Audrey, Jacob and his sister Elizabeth.

Henk is preceded in death by his parents Jacob and Hendrika Intveld, and brother Jan Intveld.

A celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Shelter Cove Church will begin at 11 A.M.

www.cvobituaries.com





