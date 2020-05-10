Jacob Jay KramerMarch 12, 1962 - April 25, 2020Jacob as we called him "Jay" was a one of a kind husband, father, grandpa, son, brother and friend. He is survived by his wife Jill Kramer whom he had been married to for 32 years, his daughter Brittney Withrow, his son Tyler Kramer, his grand girl Tatum Joy, his father Jake Kramer, sister Karen Hartsfield and brother George Kramer. Jay enjoyed the simple things in life like having bbqs with his family, golfing with his friends, son in law and his brother George and Sunday bowling with his son.He was the kind of man that will be missed by many.