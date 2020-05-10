Jacob Kramer
Jacob Jay Kramer
March 12, 1962 - April 25, 2020
Jacob as we called him "Jay" was a one of a kind husband, father, grandpa, son, brother and friend. He is survived by his wife Jill Kramer whom he had been married to for 32 years, his daughter Brittney Withrow, his son Tyler Kramer, his grand girl Tatum Joy, his father Jake Kramer, sister Karen Hartsfield and brother George Kramer. Jay enjoyed the simple things in life like having bbqs with his family, golfing with his friends, son in law and his brother George and Sunday bowling with his son.He was the kind of man that will be missed by many.
Published in Modesto Bee on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
419 Scenic Dr
Modesto, CA 95350
(209) 523-5646
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 8, 2020
Our sincere thoughts and prayers go out to the family in there time of loss.
Dave Traylor
Friend
May 7, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you the strength the courage as you face the coming days.
