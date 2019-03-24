Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jacqueline Elaine Cromwell

April 12, 1934 - March 18, 2019

Jacqueline (Jackie) Elaine Cromwell passed away after a lengthy illness with Alzheimer's disease. Jackie was born in Woodbridge, CA on April 12th, 1934 to Clarence & Esther Wallace at their home in Woodbridge. She was the second oldest of four sisters. Jackie graduated from Lodi High School in 1952. Soon after she married Lyle Cromwell of Lodi, CA on July 3rd, 1952. Jackie was a bookkeeper in her husband's accounting practice for 27 years. She was the mother of three sons, Michael, Steven & Bradley. Jackie enjoyed gardening, sewing and traveling with her husband and their friends. Jackie & Lyle spent 15 years in the Eureka area, before returning to Turlock, CA in 2009. Jackie is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Lyle Cromwell and her children Michael Cromwell, Steven Cromwell and Bradley & Cindy Cromwell. She also leaves her grandchildren Cameron (Amber) Cromwell, Thomas Cromwell, Clarissa Cromwell and Jayleen Cromwell and great-granddaughters Graysen and Anisten Cromwell. As well as many nieces. Jackie is preceded in death by her parents Clarence & Esther Wallace, her sisters Betty Kuhlmann, Jolene Olson and Donna Motz. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday March 26th at 10:00am at Cherokee Memorial Park in Lodi, CA. A reception will immediately follow at the Merlot Reception Hall – 23 W. Elm Street, Lodi.

www.cvobituaries.com



Jacqueline Elaine CromwellApril 12, 1934 - March 18, 2019Jacqueline (Jackie) Elaine Cromwell passed away after a lengthy illness with Alzheimer's disease. Jackie was born in Woodbridge, CA on April 12th, 1934 to Clarence & Esther Wallace at their home in Woodbridge. She was the second oldest of four sisters. Jackie graduated from Lodi High School in 1952. Soon after she married Lyle Cromwell of Lodi, CA on July 3rd, 1952. Jackie was a bookkeeper in her husband's accounting practice for 27 years. She was the mother of three sons, Michael, Steven & Bradley. Jackie enjoyed gardening, sewing and traveling with her husband and their friends. Jackie & Lyle spent 15 years in the Eureka area, before returning to Turlock, CA in 2009. Jackie is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Lyle Cromwell and her children Michael Cromwell, Steven Cromwell and Bradley & Cindy Cromwell. She also leaves her grandchildren Cameron (Amber) Cromwell, Thomas Cromwell, Clarissa Cromwell and Jayleen Cromwell and great-granddaughters Graysen and Anisten Cromwell. As well as many nieces. Jackie is preceded in death by her parents Clarence & Esther Wallace, her sisters Betty Kuhlmann, Jolene Olson and Donna Motz. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday March 26th at 10:00am at Cherokee Memorial Park in Lodi, CA. A reception will immediately follow at the Merlot Reception Hall – 23 W. Elm Street, Lodi. Funeral Home Cherokee Memorial Park

14165 N. Beckman Rd

Lodi , CA 95240

(209) 334-9613 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close