Jacqueline ForetJuly 21, 1924 - November 26, 2020Modesto, California - Jacqueline (Jackie) Elise Foret, 96, a lifelong resident of Modesto passed away peacefully at home on November 26, 2020. Jackie was born in Modesto, CA on July 21, 1924, to Charles and Julie (Larrouy) Foret.Jackie was a graduate of Modesto High School. She also attended Modesto Junior College for a short period of time while working for Stanislaus County and earned her teaching degree at San Francisco State University. Jackie worked for Modesto City Schools as a teacher at James Marshall Elementary from 1955 until her retirement in 1988. She loved being a teacher and her students loved her. She was a member of the Omega Nu, volunteered at McHenry Mansion, was active in American Field Service for numerous years and was a major supporter of the Gallo Arts Center. She was awarded Gallo's "Woman of the Year" in 2018. She also was an avid antique collector and belonged to two antique groups called The Chatters and The Wooden Nickel in Modesto.Jackie is survived by cousins in CA and France along with numerous friends throughout the world whom she considered family.Jackie will be laid to rest at St. Stanislaus Cemetery in a private ceremony for the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and an announcement will be placed in the Modesto Bee with the details. Funeral arrangements are provided by Franklin & Downs Funeral Home and St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Modesto, CA.A special thank you to all the staff from Community Hospice and Provident Care. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Community Hospice or your favorite animal charity in memory of Jackie.