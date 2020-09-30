Jacqueline "Jackie" Sue SolumApr. 24, 1932 - Sept. 16, 2020Modesto - With deep sorrow and much love we mourn the passing of Jacqueline "Jackie" Sue Solum, 88, who died Wednesday September 16, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. She leaves behind her loving and devoted daughter Susan (Scott) Rash and their children: Jenna (Cory) Dufresne, Kelly (Kyle) Radach, and Lauren (Tyler) Love; her son David (Nikki) Skidmore and their children: Jacob and Ben (Kylie) Skidmore; stepdaughter Debra (Rod) Piazza; hergrandsons Richard, Timmy, and Andrew Skidmore and five great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Marvin Solum, and her son Timothy Skidmore. Jackie was born in April 1932 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Otis and Iva Beaman. Along with her (surviving) twin sister, Geraldine, Jackie was a true child of The Dust Bowl and migratedacross the expanse of America before her family settled in Hughson, CA.In Hughson, Jackie was devoted to her studies and her social life equally - she said she never wanted to skip a day of school for fear she'd miss the latest gossip. Jackie worked for See's Candy for 34 years. Always having a fondness for singing and music, she spent much of her retirement volunteering in convalescent homes where she organized Sing-Alongs for the residents.Jackie married her husband, Marvin Solum in 1985 and the two shared a beautiful life together living in Fairfield, CA and Barnesville, MN before relocating to Modesto to enjoy their children and grandchildren. Jackie was a devoted friend; she remained close to several of her childhood friends well into her80s. She enjoyed their monthly Hen Club meetings where they could catch each other up on all of their lives' happenings. An avid reader and writer, Jackie's home was filled with shelves of books that spanned across several of the rooms. She also kept journals for nearly every year of her life that her family nowenjoys reading and reminiscing over her memories.Jackie will be remembered as a loving and spirited mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be dearly missed by all but we find comfort knowing Jackie has been restored to full health and now resides in the presence of our ever loving and gracious Heavenly Father. A private family service will be held graveside at Lakewood Memorial Park.