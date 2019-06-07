Jake Engel
Nov 16, 1922 - Jun 1, 2019
Jake Engel passed away peacefully on June 1, 2019 in Modesto, CA at the age of 96. Jake was born on November 16, 1922 to Cornelius and Grietje Engel in Mijdrecht, Netherlands. Jake immigrated to Southern California as a dairyman, he resided in Hanford for several years before settling in Ripon in 1965. Along with farming, Jake was the bus driver for Ripon Christian School for nearly 20 years and the supervisor for Ripon Cemetery. He was a dedicated supporter of Ripon Christian education. Jake enjoyed many adventures traveling around the world with his daughter, Twyla. Above all else, Jake was a devoted father and grandfather.
Jake leaves behind his loving wife of almost 66 years, Frances Engel, his children, Charlene Engel, Twyla Engel and Randy Engel (Janet), his granddaughters, Janelle Mulder (Greg) and Kelly Engel and his great granddaughter, Noelle Mulder. Jake also leaves behind his sister, Corry Engel. Jake is preceded in death by his daughter, Corinne Engel and his siblings, Lies Engel, Jan Engel and sister-in-law, Nies Engel.
Deegan Ripon Memorial Chapel is honored to serve the Engel family. A graveside service is scheduled for Friday, June 28 at 10 AM at Ripon Cemetery, followed by a memorial service at 11 AM at Immanuel Christian Reformed Church in Ripon. Donations in Jake's memory may be made to Ripon Christian School.
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 7, 2019