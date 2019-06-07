Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jake Engel. View Sign Service Information Deegan Ripon Funeral Chapel 111 Palm Ave Ripon , CA 95366 (209)-599-3413 Graveside service 10:00 AM Ripon Cemetery Memorial service 11:00 AM Immanuel Christian Reformed Church Ripon , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jake Engel

Nov 16, 1922 - Jun 1, 2019

Jake Engel passed away peacefully on June 1, 2019 in Modesto, CA at the age of 96. Jake was born on November 16, 1922 to Cornelius and Grietje Engel in Mijdrecht, Netherlands. Jake immigrated to Southern California as a dairyman, he resided in Hanford for several years before settling in Ripon in 1965. Along with farming, Jake was the bus driver for Ripon Christian School for nearly 20 years and the supervisor for Ripon Cemetery. He was a dedicated supporter of Ripon Christian education. Jake enjoyed many adventures traveling around the world with his daughter, Twyla. Above all else, Jake was a devoted father and grandfather.

Jake leaves behind his loving wife of almost 66 years, Frances Engel, his children, Charlene Engel, Twyla Engel and Randy Engel (Janet), his granddaughters, Janelle Mulder (Greg) and Kelly Engel and his great granddaughter, Noelle Mulder. Jake also leaves behind his sister, Corry Engel. Jake is preceded in death by his daughter, Corinne Engel and his siblings, Lies Engel, Jan Engel and sister-in-law, Nies Engel.

Deegan Ripon Memorial Chapel is honored to serve the Engel family. A graveside service is scheduled for Friday, June 28 at 10 AM at Ripon Cemetery, followed by a memorial service at 11 AM at Immanuel Christian Reformed Church in Ripon. Donations in Jake's memory may be made to Ripon Christian School.

www.cvobituaries.com



Jake EngelNov 16, 1922 - Jun 1, 2019Jake Engel passed away peacefully on June 1, 2019 in Modesto, CA at the age of 96. Jake was born on November 16, 1922 to Cornelius and Grietje Engel in Mijdrecht, Netherlands. Jake immigrated to Southern California as a dairyman, he resided in Hanford for several years before settling in Ripon in 1965. Along with farming, Jake was the bus driver for Ripon Christian School for nearly 20 years and the supervisor for Ripon Cemetery. He was a dedicated supporter of Ripon Christian education. Jake enjoyed many adventures traveling around the world with his daughter, Twyla. Above all else, Jake was a devoted father and grandfather.Jake leaves behind his loving wife of almost 66 years, Frances Engel, his children, Charlene Engel, Twyla Engel and Randy Engel (Janet), his granddaughters, Janelle Mulder (Greg) and Kelly Engel and his great granddaughter, Noelle Mulder. Jake also leaves behind his sister, Corry Engel. Jake is preceded in death by his daughter, Corinne Engel and his siblings, Lies Engel, Jan Engel and sister-in-law, Nies Engel.Deegan Ripon Memorial Chapel is honored to serve the Engel family. A graveside service is scheduled for Friday, June 28 at 10 AM at Ripon Cemetery, followed by a memorial service at 11 AM at Immanuel Christian Reformed Church in Ripon. Donations in Jake's memory may be made to Ripon Christian School. Published in the Modesto Bee on June 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close