James Raymond Alvis
July 25, 1936 - May 28, 2019
James Raymond Alvis passed away in Modesto CA on May 28th 2019. James leaves behind his wife of 57 years Anna Mae Alvis, 2 daughters Teresa Wancewicz and Vickie Bieker. 2 son in laws David Wancewicz and Brian Rosenberger, 7 grandkids Joshua, Justin & Jeremy Wancewicz, Laurel and Colin Rosenberger, Austin and Jacob Bieker. 2 great grandkids Owen and Maverick Wancewicz.
James was preceded in death by his parents Charle & Ann Alvis and his daughter Zoe Ann Rosenberger.
Friends and family are invited to a memorial service on Saturday June 8th, 2019 @ 11 AM at Big Valley Grace Church 4040 Tully Rd, Modesto CA 95356.
In lieu of flower, please donate to Big Valley Grace School or Big Valley Grace youth groups.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee from June 5 to June 7, 2019