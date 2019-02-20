Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Baumgart. View Sign

James "Jim" Baumgart

June 5, 1932 - Feb 15, 2019

With great sadness, we announce the passing of James Baumgart (86), who had a very full and active life. Jim was born in Turlock, CA and raised on a dairy in Stevinson, while attending Hilmar schools. At 17, he joined the Navy and was stationed at San Francisco Naval Shipyard, then reassigned to maintain a jet fighter on the USS Yorktown, which traveled to Hawaii and Asia. He caught the travel bug and traveled the world extensively the rest of his life, making many friends.

Jim was an avid pilot, sailor, builder, inventor, a voracious reader and a lover of liberty. After leaving the Navy, he became a licensed pilot and flew small planes for 50 years. He built multiple commercial buildings, remodeled and built many homes and shops, go-carts and road licensed vehicles, all while working at International Paper Co., from which he retired as a Quality Control Supervisor after 30 years. His last major building project was building a 2-seat kit Light Sport Aircraft in his garage (fully licensed).

Jim was a long-time member of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Assoc., and the Experimental Aircraft Assoc. He extensively gave his time and energy to help others in their projects, large and small; it was his way of showing he cared. He brought his children alongside him when they were young and taught them roofing, plumbing, flooring, woodworking, sailing and flying. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, teaching them about the world, traveling, and also training them in mechanical skills.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Edna Baumgart, his sister Bernice Sanders (1994), his wife of 40 years Evadean Baumgart (1996), his son Roger Baumgart (1993), and his wife Lorraine Baumgart (2012).

He is survived by his daughter Denys Aly (Nael) of Denair, his grandchildren Sam Aly (Alex) of Texas, Sarah Aly of Iowa, Spencer Aly (Natasha) of Nebraska, and Sophie Alvernaz (Dominic) of Chowchilla, his 1st great-grandchild (expected in July), his sister Elizabeth Mello (Arnold) of Turlock, and many nieces and nephews. He was much loved and will be sorely missed.

Please send your memories of Jim to his family at P.O. Box 163, Denair, CA 95316; they would be appreciated. Donations in memory of James Baumgart may be sent to the Von Mises Institute, 518 West Magnolia Ave., Auburn, AL 36832.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 23rd at Turlock Memorial Park, 575 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. A reception will immediately follow nearby at Turlock Funeral Home.

www.cvobituaries.com





575 N Soderquist Rd

Turlock , CA 95380

