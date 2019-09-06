James Seth Brackett IV
February 12, 1990- August 30, 2019
James "Seth" Brackett IV 29, born to Jay and Robin on Feb 12, 1990, passed away tragically on Aug. 30, 2019. James is survived by his wife Yvette, son's James and Richard, sister Jamie and brother Scotty. His memory will be treasured by countless other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30am on September 23, 2019 at The Celebration Center 323 Kerr Ave, Modesto Ca. Grave side services will be at 801 Scenic Dr. Modesto Ca at 12:30pm. Please join us back at The Celebration Center from 2:00pm-4:00pm. Bring your favorite side dish and memory to share.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 6, 2019