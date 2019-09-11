James Frederick Busler
September 30th, 1964 - August 31st, 2019
James was the son of Pat Young, and an absent father. He spent his early adult years as an Aviation Mechanic in the U.S. Marine Corps., which was his most cherished achievement in life. He is survived by his son, Jake Douglas Busler, and his grandson, Vincent Alexander Busler, as well as 4 brothers and 1 sister. He was always a supportive shoulder for anyone in need, and he will be sorely missed. Services will be held at Easton Family Funeral in Modesto on 9/12/19 at 5 P.M.
Published in the Modesto Bee from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019