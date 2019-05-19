James Dominic Chipponeri
Apr 21, 1947 – May 11, 2019
James "Jim" Dominic Chipponeri was born on April 21, 1947, in Modesto, CA to loving parents William and Dulleen Chipponeri. On May 11, 2019 he entered into rest, at 72 years of age, in Modesto, CA. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Jim enjoyed spending time with his family, watching his grandchildren play sports, fishing, and camping. In his young adult years, Jim served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. After the war he worked for Carnation, Nestle and Silgan Containers, where he was a supervisor for many years. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Jim is survived by his devoted wife of 50 years, Joanne Chipponeri, his children: Alan Clark, Jill Blakeley (Brad), Nicole Downs (Brodie), and Eric Chipponeri (Michelle), his siblings: Vita Caldera and Nick Chipponeri (Mardy), as well as 9 grandchildren.
Franklin & Downs Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Chipponeri family. A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, beginning at 5:00pm, at Franklin & Downs McHenry Chapel 1050 McHenry Ave, Modesto, CA. A Rosary will be held that same night beginning at 7:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 9:00am at St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church 2827 Topeka St, Riverbank, CA. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jim's honor to Kate's Rescue for Animals, by mailing to 113 Kiwi Street Los Banos, CA 93635, or by visiting their website at katesrescue.org.
Published in the Modesto Bee from May 19 to May 22, 2019