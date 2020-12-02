James Corbin
October 15, 1938 - November 25, 2020
Fruitland Park, Florida - James Beatty Corbin, 82, passed away November 25, 2020 at his home in Florida with his family by his side.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years Jean; his children Aaron and Margo; and three grandchildren Celeste, Georgia and Luke.
Jim was born October 15, 1938 in Dill City, Oklahoma to Cecil and Thelma Corbin. He has one brother Larry; and five sisters JoAnn, Elaine, Sue, Kay, and Toni, whom he loved so dearly.
Jim was a retired gas serviceman from PG&E. He enjoyed being a farmer and also served in the US Army. Jim loved fishing, camping, golfing and farming, but his family brought him the most joy. His grandchildren always kept him smiling. His loving heart and welcoming soul made him like a father figure to so many of his children's and grandchildren's friends. He often reflected on what a happy, fulfilling life he had, thanks to having his loving wife, friend and partner Jean, by his side.
Jim was an exceptional man and will be incredibly missed.
Arrangements entrusted with HIERS-BAXLEY Funeral & Cremation Life Event Center, 352-775-7427. Sentiments may be left online at www.hiers-baxley.com
.