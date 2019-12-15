James E. Dahlgren
Dec 1936 ~ Nov 2019
James E. Dahlgren, 82, of Ballico passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at his home, after a very short illness.
Jim was born December 17, 1936, to Roy and LaVina Dahlgren. He married Jill K. Hackett on November 22, 1957.
Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Jill K. Dahlgren; three sons, Scott (Debbie) Dahlgren, Marc (Christie) Dahlgren, and Steven (Christine) Dahlgren. He was grandfather to 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters, Nancy Baker, Patricia Walters and a brother, Max Dahlgren.
Jim was an almond and peach farmer. He loved being involved with the Ballico Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed owning and flying several planes and a helicopter, taking trips in his motorhomes, and always had some type of boat to race, ski, or fish. He was a gentle man that valued his family above all. He was soft-spoken, but loud-hearted. He was a friend to many, respected by all.
A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 1pm at Allen Mortuary in Turlock.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to Ballico Volunteer Fire Dept | P.O. Box 31 | Ballico, CA | 95303 Please share your memories at
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 15, 2019