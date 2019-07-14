Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James E. "Jim" Howard. View Sign Service Information Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 (209)-634-5829 Service 1:00 PM Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James E. "Jim" Howard

Mar.8, 1940 - Jul.10, 2019

James E. Howard, 79, passed away in Modesto on July 10, 2019. He was born in March of 1940 in Merced, CA to Fred & Eileen Howard. He grew up in the Merced Falls & Snelling area. He graduated from Turlock High School in 1958. In September of 1963 he married his wife of 55 years, Bernadette. The two spent a lifetime raising three children, Bonnie, Sabrina and James II. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to camp, fish and hunt. He enjoyed traveling to the beach and the mountains and often spent vacations at both. He loved spoiling his grandkids and was lovingly referred to as "Pop" by his family. You could count on him to have a book in his hand or SF Giants baseball game on TV. Jim spent nearly 28 years serving the community of Turlock as a Police Officer and he retired as a Sergeant in 1996. He was a loved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Jim is survived by his wife Bernadette "Bernie"; daughters Bonnie Santiesteban (Mando) and Sabrina Howard; grandchildren Madison Curtiss (Dustin), Dalton Santiesteban, and Gianna Howard; great-granddaughter Clara Curtiss; sister Linda Baylis and brother Dana Howard. He is preceded in death by his parents Fred and Eileen Howard, son James Howard II and granddaughter Maya Santiesteban.

A memorial service will be held at Allen Mortuary on Tuesday, July 23 at 1:00pm.

www.cvobituaries.com





