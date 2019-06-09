James Edwin Earnest
February 15th, 1936 - June 1, 2018
In loving memory of James Edwin Earnest, who passed away June 1st, 2018 at the age of 82. James was born February 15th, 1936 in Anadarko, Oklahoma to John and Ethel Earnest. He was a graduate of Turlock High School, and a Private in the United States Navy. He worked for the San Jose Fire department for over 30 years, and spent his retired years in Groveland, Ca, where he was a member of the choir at Groveland Evangelical Free Church. As a devout Christian, James spent his life in the service of others, always helping those in need.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Carol Larson Earnest, three children, Pam (Steve) Tennis, Michelle (Michael) Tumminello, and Brian Earnest, his sister, Ruth (Bill) White, and his brother John (Jan) Earnest. Also surviving are four grandchildren and their spouses, and eight great grandchildren.
To our loving husband, brother, dad, grandfather and friend: As we look back on a year without you on earth, we look forward to an eternity with you in heaven.
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 9, 2019