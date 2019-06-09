Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Earnest. View Sign Send Flowers In Memoriam

James Edwin Earnest

February 15th, 1936 - June 1, 2018

In loving memory of James Edwin Earnest, who passed away June 1st, 2018 at the age of 82. James was born February 15th, 1936 in Anadarko, Oklahoma to John and Ethel Earnest. He was a graduate of Turlock High School, and a Private in the United States Navy. He worked for the San Jose Fire department for over 30 years, and spent his retired years in Groveland, Ca, where he was a member of the choir at Groveland Evangelical Free Church. As a devout Christian, James spent his life in the service of others, always helping those in need.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Carol Larson Earnest, three children, Pam (Steve) Tennis, Michelle (Michael) Tumminello, and Brian Earnest, his sister, Ruth (Bill) White, and his brother John (Jan) Earnest. Also surviving are four grandchildren and their spouses, and eight great grandchildren.

To our loving husband, brother, dad, grandfather and friend: As we look back on a year without you on earth, we look forward to an eternity with you in heaven.

www.cvobituaries.com



James Edwin EarnestFebruary 15th, 1936 - June 1, 2018In loving memory of James Edwin Earnest, who passed away June 1st, 2018 at the age of 82. James was born February 15th, 1936 in Anadarko, Oklahoma to John and Ethel Earnest. He was a graduate of Turlock High School, and a Private in the United States Navy. He worked for the San Jose Fire department for over 30 years, and spent his retired years in Groveland, Ca, where he was a member of the choir at Groveland Evangelical Free Church. As a devout Christian, James spent his life in the service of others, always helping those in need.He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Carol Larson Earnest, three children, Pam (Steve) Tennis, Michelle (Michael) Tumminello, and Brian Earnest, his sister, Ruth (Bill) White, and his brother John (Jan) Earnest. Also surviving are four grandchildren and their spouses, and eight great grandchildren.To our loving husband, brother, dad, grandfather and friend: As we look back on a year without you on earth, we look forward to an eternity with you in heaven. Published in the Modesto Bee on June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close