James C. Enochs

May 27, 1935 - April 20, 2020

James Coe Enochs was born May 27, 1935 in Glendale, California and died April 20, 2020 , one month before his 85th birthday, at his home in Ceres, California. Jim's family moved to Modesto in 1945. He attended Modesto City schools and graduated from Modesto High School in 1953.He played basketball and baseball and was honored to have been selected to play in the prestigious Examiner East-West All Star game in San Francisco. Jim graduated from Modesto Junior College, San Jose State and received his graduate degree from the University of Colorado.

Jim began his fifty year career in education in 1957 at Patterson High School. In 1963 he began teaching at Grace Davis High School. Evelyn Hanshaw, the Director of Curriculum and Instruction for Modesto City Schools for many years, called Jim "the finest teacher she had ever observed." Jim left the classroom in 1969 and held a series of administrative positions. In 1986 he was appointed Superintendent, a position he held for 21 years. During his tenure the District enrollment grew from 17,000 to 35,000 resulting in the construction of three new high schools, a middle school, and three elementary schools. In his honor the Board of Education approved naming Modesto's fifth high school James C. Enochs High School. Construction began in 2002 and the school welcomed its first students in 2006.

Jim led the way in innovative programs such as college counselors at each high school, The International Baccalaureate Program, Appreciation of The Arts, nationally recognized school libraries, Business Partners in Education, his nationally recognized "The Fourth R: Responsibility" – the back-to-basics directive that held students, teachers and administrators accountable for classroom success, and many others.

As a result, Jim was honored with many awards including: twice, as one of "North Americas Top School Executives", the "Golden Oak Lifetime Service Award", The Modesto Bee's "Ethics in Public Service Award", and many others.

In 1982, Jim was approached by President Reagan's administration about serving in the Department of Education. Jim graciously declined –he held to his longstanding belief in the continuity of leadership and institutional loyalty. "I believe in institutional loyalty, and in turn this institution has been great to me," he said. "It's been a great life, and I'm very grateful."

Years later he would say, "To have a high school named after you, that's a rich reward for the end of my career."

Jim was a gifted writer and had a well deserved reputation as an engaging speaker. He was meticulous in crafting his language and spicing his points with his rich sense of humor. Year after year his speeches were recognized as the "Best Education Speech of the Year" by the California School Public Relations Association. Phi Delta Kappa published his "Restoring Public Confidence" and "The Restoration of Standards." He was a regular contributor to the "Executive Educator" which ran several of his articles as cover features. He wrote numerous pieces for children's magazines such as "Highlights for Children," one of which was selected in 1989 as the "Best Children's Article of the Year."

Jim attributed his love of language and the written word, to his mother Lue. His mother read to him daily and helped him develop a deep love for public libraries with their weekly trips. His personal library of more than 12,000 books was his sanctuary and a place where he satisfied his love of learning.

Jim was predeceased by his three older brothers Army Air Corps Second Lieutenant Jack Enochs, Ken Enochs and Ed Enochs, and his parents Lucie Coe and Loyd Enochs. He leaves behind his beloved wife of almost 50 years, Carole (Siegman); two daughters, Lynn Campama (Antonio) and Juli McManis (Steve); step-daughter Debbie McVay (Rich) and step-son Dennis Olson (Denise); six grandchildren and five great- grandchildren.

A celebration of Jim's life will be held at a future date. A family burial service will be held in private. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Stanislaus County Public Library, 1500 I Street, Modesto, CA. 95354 or Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA. 95356.

