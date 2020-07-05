James F ClaxtonSeptember 18, 1940-June 27, 2020James was born in Oklahoma the oldest of 7 children. His family moved to California shortly after his birth, eventually settling in Modesto. He was a career Navy Veteran who served in Vietnam with the Sea Bees. For most of his Navy career he worked as a drug and alcohol abuse counselor. He recieved many awards including Sailor of the Year in 1978 while stationed in the Philipines. In 1959 he married Carol E Nalley of Pineville Louisiana, they had 4 children together. After his Navy retirement, James worked as the Seniors Pastor for Neighborhood Church. After suffering a heart attack, James fully retired as a Disabled Veteran. He did some traveling with his wife Phyllis and enjoyed his friends. James loved music and singing. He often sang at church and for a time worked as an Elvis impersonator. He loved to entertain peopleJames is survived by his wife Phyllis Claxton, children Gina Claxton, Pamela Lecher, and Gordon Claxton. He also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. His brother Dennis Claxton and sisters Carrie Baker and Michelle Layton. He also leaves many nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be on Mon July 6 at 10:00am, Graveside in the Honor Garden section of Lakewood Memorial Park.