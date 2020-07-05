1/1
James F. Claxton
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James F Claxton
September 18, 1940-June 27, 2020
James was born in Oklahoma the oldest of 7 children. His family moved to California shortly after his birth, eventually settling in Modesto. He was a career Navy Veteran who served in Vietnam with the Sea Bees. For most of his Navy career he worked as a drug and alcohol abuse counselor. He recieved many awards including Sailor of the Year in 1978 while stationed in the Philipines. In 1959 he married Carol E Nalley of Pineville Louisiana, they had 4 children together. After his Navy retirement, James worked as the Seniors Pastor for Neighborhood Church. After suffering a heart attack, James fully retired as a Disabled Veteran. He did some traveling with his wife Phyllis and enjoyed his friends. James loved music and singing. He often sang at church and for a time worked as an Elvis impersonator. He loved to entertain people
James is survived by his wife Phyllis Claxton, children Gina Claxton, Pamela Lecher, and Gordon Claxton. He also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. His brother Dennis Claxton and sisters Carrie Baker and Michelle Layton. He also leaves many nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be on Mon July 6 at 10:00am, Graveside in the Honor Garden section of Lakewood Memorial Park.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Honor Garden section of Lakewood Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood Funeral Home
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA 95326
2098830411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 2, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss, May God's peace help you through this most difficult time.1cor1:3,4
July 2, 2020
May you find strength from the love and care that surrounds you and comfort in the memories that you shared. Please accept my sincere condolences. 2 Thessalonians 3:16
June 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lakewood Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved