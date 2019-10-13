JAMES HAROLD GILLUM
JULY 25, 1928 - OCT 6, 2019
James departed this life on Ocotber 6, 2019 at the age of 91.
James served in the United Stated Navy and was stationed in Guam. In 1975 James married Katherine Carnes. Two families became one with four children, many grandkids and great grandkids.
A graveside service will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the ASPCA
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 13, 2019