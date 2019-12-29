James (Jimmy) Fredrick Gomes
September 11, 1956 ~ December 25, 2019
Jimmy Fredrick Gomes, age 63 passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Jimmy was born September 11, 1956 to Henry and Maria Gomes in Turlock California. Jimmy graduated from Turlock High School in 1974 and drove truck for 35 years. He belonged to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Turlock and enjoyed participating in Rodeos.
Jimmy is survived by his daughter, Macy Gomes; son, Michael Gomes; step-son Daniel Rollins; brother, Edward (Sharlyn) Gomes; sister, Louise (Rod) Gray; and one grandchild, Gavin.
Funeral services will be held on January 3, 2020, 1:00pm at Allen Mortuary In Turlock California with a reception to follow at Allen Event Center.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 29, 2019