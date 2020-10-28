1/1
James Gregory "Greg" Cunningham
1955 - 2020
JAMES GREGORY "GREG" CUNNINGHAM
June 20, 1955 - Oct 22, 2020
Greg Cunningham died unexpectedly on the evening of October 22nd, 2020 following a major stroke. He is survived by his mother, Catherine Cunningham (father, Leroy Cunningham deceased 1/7/2005) of Ceres, CA, four beloved sons, Tyler Cunningham, Aaron (Katelyn) Cunningham, Conner Clark and John Cunningham, his brother Todd Cunningham and sister Dawn Cunningham. He also leaves behind the mothers of his sons, Basha Stankovich and Darlene Contreras, as well as his good friend and loving companion, Mimi Cunningham. He will be remembered and dearly missed by his extended family, many friends and associates, most importantly his life-long friends "The Wakers".
Greg was born and raised in Ceres, CA and was a graduate of Ceres High School. For over two decades he has been the owner and creative force behind JCD Atmospheric Studios, a Modesto based event production company known throughout the western US for spectacular event décor and installation.
In addition to his devotion to his sons and his creative design abilities, Greg will be remembered for his reliably warm and friendly nature and general optimism toward life and all its challenges. You could hardly walk down the street or get through the grocery store without Greg running into someone he knew or starting conversations with strangers. He loved adventures, being on his boat with his friend, Steve, and traveling. He was deeply committed to his work and his employees - his life was made richer by the love and commitment of his JCD family. He was also so looking forward to welcoming his first grandchild this winter.
Arrangements are being handled by Franklin and Downs Funeral Home. Due to COVID, a gathering of friends and family will be postponed to a later date. Remembrances in Greg's name may be sent to Community Hospice at 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95350 or hospiceheart.org.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee on Oct. 28, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

