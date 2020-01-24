James (Jim) Irvin Handley
March 22, 1960 - January 4, 2020
Jim is survived by: parents, James and Phyllis Handley, wife: Lora Handley Children: James Daniel (Jessie) Handley, Joshua (Jessica) Handley, Kayla Handley and nephew Ryan Demass and niece Kristyn Sackett. Siblings Lori Billman, Roxanne Bailey, Jennifer Donnelly, Todd Cummins, Timi Bergen, and Stephanie Van Wye and their families.
Jim joined the workforce early, working as a paperboy for the Modesto Bee. Eventually, he worked at McDonalds, where he met his wife of nearly forty years, Lora. Jim became a Modesto Police Explorer in 1976 at the age of sixteen. He went on to graduate from Grace M. Davis High School in 1978 then attended Modesto Junior College where he graduated from the police academy. He began his career in law enforcement as a sheriff deputy in Mariposa in 1982 and in 1986 was hired by the Modesto Police Department. Jim worked in various units including: motorcycle/traffic, detective, undercover assignments, extradition, and sign language translations. Jim retired on July 16, 2010. Jim will be fondly remembered for his sense of humor, his love for his family, and his soft spot for animals.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, January 26th at 12:30 pm at the Gene Bianchi Community Center, 110 S 2nd Ave, Oakdale, CA 95361. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim's memory to the Oakdale Equine Rescue at Oakdaleequinerescue.org or mailed checks to: P.O. Box 1980, Oakdale, CA 95361.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 24, 2020