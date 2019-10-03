James Hays
May 26, 1929- September 30, 2019
James Hays, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2019 at the age of 90. James is preceded in death by his first wife, Marjorie, who he was married to for 26 years and his second wife of 32 years, Josephine, as well as his sisters, Francille and Laverne. James was blessed with three children: Judi (Charlie) Todd of Cottage Grove, Minnesota, Carol (David Bacigalupi) Todd of Oakdale, California and Debbie Hays of Cottage Grove, Minnesota. He also had two step daughters, Joanne (Jim) Tavernas and Patricia Coffee. He had six grandchildren: Steven (Lisa) Todd, Brian (Lynette) Todd, Daniel (Shari) Todd all of Minnesota; Heather (Thomas Carr) Vieira of Oakdale and Nicole Smith of Sacramento. He is going to be missed by his nine great grandchildren: Jaxon, Jacob, Mason, Natalie, Hayden, Jayden, Madison, Alexis and Preston.
James moved to California from Bowie, Texas when he was 16 years old. He served four years in the United States Navy and served in the Korean War. After his service to our nation, he settled down on his ranch in Escalon. He enjoyed many outdoor activities including riding his horses and roping, fishing and camping. Before retiring and traveling in his RV around the country, he also loved riding motorcycles. He took great pride in his family and leaves behind a beautiful legacy. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
P.L. Fry & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hays Family. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11am at P.L. Fry & Son Funeral Home, 290 N. Union Road, Manteca, California. A graveside burial will be held following the Celebration of Life at Park View Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit www.plfryandson.com
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 3, 2019