JAMES HERNANDEZ
DEC 6, 1946 - AUG 31, 2019
James Hernandez was born December 6, 1946 and passed away peacefully on August 31, 2019 in Modesto Ca, at Memorial Hospital.
He is survived by his children, his son James Hernandez of San Jose Ca and two daughters Annette Robles and Elaine Hernandez both from Modesto Ca. James has seven grandchildren, John Prather IV, Ryan Callaway, Halley Callaway, Richard Robles, Regina Medina, Michael Medina, all of Modesto CA and James Hernandez from San Jose Ca and two great grandchildren Eliana Robles and Layla Ruelas from Modesto CA.
James was from Merced Ca, where he met his Loving wife Tilly Aguirre. They were married in July 1965. They moved to Modesto Ca in 1970 when he started working at Gallo Glass for 30+ years. James enjoyed spending time with his family and Golfing. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, and was a very spiritual and loving man to his friends and family. James will be dearly missed by all that knew him.
Services for James will be held at Our Lady of Mercy in Merced Ca on Thursday September 12, 2019 at 9:30 AM. Following the service he will be laid to rest beside his wife Tilly, at Winton Cemetery, Winton CA.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 10, 2019