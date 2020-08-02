James "Butch" Hodgson
June 27, 1941 - July 15, 2020
James "Butch" Hodgson, 79, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on July 15, 2020 in Escalon, California. Butch was born to James and Hazel Hodgson on June 27, 1941 in Tuolumne, California. Due to his father's work, his family moved all over California, so Butch attended many different schools before moving to Escalon. One of his many High School highlights was playing football for Coach Engle from 1955 until Graduating from Escalon High School, Class of 1959. Soon after he married his High School sweet heart, Charlene J Rigg, and they were married for 61 years.
He had many jobs throughout his lifetime, but he was most proud of his Company Ram Mountain Contracting and was dedicated to all their employees. He made many lifelong friends throughout his working years. No matter the job, he was a man who always enjoyed his work very much!
He enjoyed traveling with his family and all types of car racing. After high school, he and his friends raced stock cars at Stockton 99. He loved to travel and would go anywhere in the world to watch his grand kids play sports.
When he retired, he and Charlene traveled throughout North America in their motorhome. Their favorite place to go was Georgia to spend time with their son's family. They also loved to go to Washington to see Charlene's sister and Idaho to visit old lifelong friends.
He made friends with everyone he met. His smile, his laughter and positive attitude made everyone love him.
He was a faithful loving Christian man and attended the Church of Christ in Escalon.
Butch is survived by his loving wife Charlene, his children; Neil Hodgson (Janesse) of Escalon, Nick Hodgson (Dawn) of Flowery Branch, GA and Stacie Keyser (Dan) of Escalon. Sisters; Joyce Nepote of Escalon and Susan Nipper of Escalon. Grandchildren; Jaclyn Hodgson Ortiz (Jose) of Modesto, Nathan Keyser (Sabrina) of Escalon, Chad Keyser (Melissa) of Escalon, Cody Hodgson (Cassie) of Temecula, CA, Nicolas, Kalee and Brad Hodgson of Flowery Branch, GA, and 3 Great-Granddaughters. There are many more family and lifelong friends he loved.
He will be so missed by all of us! Rest in Peace until we meet again.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Deegan Funeral Chapel. Due to current situations, a memorial service for Butch will be announced at a later date when we can all gather safely. To leave the family condolences, please visit Butch's tribute page at www.deeganfuneralchapels.com
. www.cvobituaries.com