James Tom Letras
April 1952 ~ June 2019
Jim Letras was a man who touched the lives and hearts of everyone he met. Jim lost his short battle with cancer on June 3, 2019. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren.
Jim is survived by his wife Kathy Letras; his "princess"/daughter Amy (John) LaRosa; sons Tom (Toni) Letras, Josh (Maegan) Letras, Richard (DeAnna) Millentree; his children in love Rebecca Letras and Samuel Beets and many spiritually adopted children; grandchildren J.T. Letras, Micah Millentree, Avery Beets, Ethan Letras, Brooke Letras, Haidyn Beets, Olivia Millentree, Paige Letras, Gavin LaRosa and Evan Letras; siblings Linda (Ron) Coolidge and Rhonda (Roy) Wells; and father Thomas (Roz) Letras.
He was preceded in death by his mother Lois Harmon.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held at New Life Christian Center in Turlock on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:30a.m. Please share your memories at:
www.AllenMortuary.com
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 9, 2019