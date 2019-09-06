James Maurice Sweatman
Jan 29,1927-Aug 25,2019
Maurice is survived by his wife, Viola Sweatman, 3 daughters, Linda Virgin, Sandra McDaniel, Joyce Hiller & husband Dave Hiller, 7 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren & 3 great great grandchildren.
He was a Army World War II veteran, a loving husband, proud father & grandfather. He loved his family, living each day for them.
Celebration of life will be held Saturday, Oct 5, 1:00-4:00pm at West Fork Manor~Clubhouse, 500 N. Tully Rd, Turlock.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 6, 2019