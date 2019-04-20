Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James McAndrews. View Sign

James McAndrews

Jan 7, 1938 - Apr 12, 2019

James McAndrews Sr. was born January 7, 1938 in Carrol Iowa with his twin brother John who proceeded him in passing. The son of John and Bernadine McAndrews they moved to California in 1942 to find work and lived in the Victory Homes in Riverbank during the war. Settling on a farm James grew up living the life of a country boy milking cattle, bailing hay and working long days. Many Saturdays were spent at the Del Rio Theater watching Gene Autry, Roy Rodgers and Hopalong Cassidy Westerns. Upon graduating from Oakdale High School in 1956 he attended Modesto Junior College and joined the US Army.

After the army he worked on farms in the area then met Anne Nunez. Marrying in 1964 they had a son, James Jr. born to them in 1965. James Sr. was very proud of all his son did and was always supportive of him by taking him to the library, ball games, or historical sites throughout the region. When his son went to college James Sr. always perused the books his son bought or the ones he borrowed from the school libraries. From that came a love of James Joyce, Alexander Solzhenitsyn, Fyodor Dostoevsky and the poems of Edgar Allen Poe and Pablo Neruda. He also imparted to his son his love of jazz and performers like John Coltrane, Charlie Parker and Dave Brubeck. He also loved Gene Autry, Johnny Cash, Pete Seeger and most of all Roy Orbison.

He spent most of his life working in sales in the wine industry ably providing for his family.

He had a skewed view of the world and a silly sense of humor. He would constantly refer to baseball catchers as "hind-catchers", was convinced that such things as flying guinne pigs existed and referred to the Delta Mendota Canal as the "Minimum Mendota." He had a tin ear for names such as the Serbia soccer player Dejan Savicevic whom he called Sof-a-vitch and was therefore forbidden from saying the name by his wife. Yet he could say a name Encarnacion with shocking ease and he would repeat it just to make sure his son got he could say it.

The best description of James Sr.'s character is provided by Taylor Branch in his "Parting the Waters", his history of the

Franklin & Downs Funeral Home is honored to be serving the McAndrews family, a rosary vigil will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 6:00 pm located at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home in Modesto, CA. On Tuesday, April 23, 2019 a service will be held at Franklin & Downs McHenry chapel at 10:00 am with a burial following the conclusion of the service at Acacia Memorial Park.

www.cvobituaries.com





James McAndrewsJan 7, 1938 - Apr 12, 2019James McAndrews Sr. was born January 7, 1938 in Carrol Iowa with his twin brother John who proceeded him in passing. The son of John and Bernadine McAndrews they moved to California in 1942 to find work and lived in the Victory Homes in Riverbank during the war. Settling on a farm James grew up living the life of a country boy milking cattle, bailing hay and working long days. Many Saturdays were spent at the Del Rio Theater watching Gene Autry, Roy Rodgers and Hopalong Cassidy Westerns. Upon graduating from Oakdale High School in 1956 he attended Modesto Junior College and joined the US Army.After the army he worked on farms in the area then met Anne Nunez. Marrying in 1964 they had a son, James Jr. born to them in 1965. James Sr. was very proud of all his son did and was always supportive of him by taking him to the library, ball games, or historical sites throughout the region. When his son went to college James Sr. always perused the books his son bought or the ones he borrowed from the school libraries. From that came a love of James Joyce, Alexander Solzhenitsyn, Fyodor Dostoevsky and the poems of Edgar Allen Poe and Pablo Neruda. He also imparted to his son his love of jazz and performers like John Coltrane, Charlie Parker and Dave Brubeck. He also loved Gene Autry, Johnny Cash, Pete Seeger and most of all Roy Orbison.He spent most of his life working in sales in the wine industry ably providing for his family.He had a skewed view of the world and a silly sense of humor. He would constantly refer to baseball catchers as "hind-catchers", was convinced that such things as flying guinne pigs existed and referred to the Delta Mendota Canal as the "Minimum Mendota." He had a tin ear for names such as the Serbia soccer player Dejan Savicevic whom he called Sof-a-vitch and was therefore forbidden from saying the name by his wife. Yet he could say a name Encarnacion with shocking ease and he would repeat it just to make sure his son got he could say it.The best description of James Sr.'s character is provided by Taylor Branch in his "Parting the Waters", his history of the Civil Rights Movement, he described one person as someone who's "character represented one of the isolated high blips on the graph of human nature, offsetting a dozen or so sociopaths."Franklin & Downs Funeral Home is honored to be serving the McAndrews family, a rosary vigil will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 6:00 pm located at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home in Modesto, CA. On Tuesday, April 23, 2019 a service will be held at Franklin & Downs McHenry chapel at 10:00 am with a burial following the conclusion of the service at Acacia Memorial Park. Funeral Home Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services

1050 McHenry Avenue

Modesto , CA 95350

(209) 529-5723 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Civil Rights Return to today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close