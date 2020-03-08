James Michael Rosenow (1940 - 2020)
Obituary
James Michael "Mike" Rosenow
June 29, 1940 - March 03, 2020
Our beloved father/grandfather Mike Rosenow 79 of Modesto was reunited with the love of his life, Bonnie Rosenow, on March 03, 2020. He leaves behind 2 son's, Steve (Lena) Rosenow of Hilmar and Brent (Wendy) Rosenow of Modesto. He will be deeply missed, but not forgotten, by his 8 grandchildren, Chandler Rosenow, Holden Rosenow, Dylan Rosenow, Carson Rosenow, Gabe Miranda, Briana Miranda, Kalem Miranda and Jerrid Miranda.
Services will be on Tuesday March 10h 1pm, Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson CA.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 8, 2020
