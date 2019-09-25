James Rubel Montoya
Aug 22, 1933 - Sept 19, 2019
James Rubel Montoya 86, passed away September 19th, 2019 at Memorial Hospital. James leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Gudelia (Rojas) Montoya; his children, Clayton, TJ, Aaron, Charles, Eugene, Michael, and Gudelia, 20 grandchildren and 15 Great-grandchildren.
He was born the 22nd of August, 1933 in Manassa, Colorado to Arsenio Montoya and Beatrice (Trujillo) Montoya.
He retired as a Chief Radioman from the U.S. Navy in 1971 after serving 20 years. After retiring from the Navy, having many mouths to feed, he sacrificed his dreams of becoming an Electrician and started working for the Post Office in Modesto, California as a Janitor. As was his character, he worked hard and worked his way up to a supervisor clerk and again retired with 29 years of faithful service.
James leaves behind a family full of love who will continue to honor his spirit through memories and actions that carry on the pride he had of his children.
A Visitation will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM with Vigil at 6:00PM at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home, 1050 McHenry Avenue, Modesto, CA. A Mass of Christian Burial Service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM, at Our Lady of Fatima, 505 W. Granger Avenue, Modesto, CA. Burial will follow at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery, 1141 Scenic Drive, Modesto, CA.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 25, 2019