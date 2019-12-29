James Thomas Moore
Nov. 23, 1946 - Dec. 25, 2019
James Thomas Moore passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday at the age of 73.
Born and raised in Turlock, he graduated from Turlock High School in 1964. He went on to attend Modesto Junior College, graduating in 1967, and Sacramento State, graduating in 1970 with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Management.
James joined the US Navy from 1970 to 1973, where he served honorably on a year-long tour off the coast of Vietnam aboard the aircraft carrier USS Kitty Hawk. After he was discharged, he worked as a Data Processing Engineer for the City of Beverly Hills and Emanuel Medical Center, before working for Hershey's Chocolate Company until his retirement in 2001.
In his spare time, James was an avid golfer, often traveling extensively and playing around the world. He was even honored to have played in Scotland. A man of faith, James was a member of The Rock Church of Turlock.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Eleanor Moore. James is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia Moore; sister-in-law, Cathy Shive; niece, Micaighla Shive; cousin, Ken (Robyn) Kirkley; aunt, Ann Kirkley; and his faithful companions, Tanner and Pebbles Moore.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. Following the service, James will be laid to rest at Turlock Memorial Park.
In James' honor, memorial donations can be made to the at ihelpveterans.org.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 29, 2019