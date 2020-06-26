James "Jimmy" Patrick

August 21, 1940 - June 23, 2020

James "Jimmy" Patrick passed away on June 23, 2020. He was born in Yucaipa, California on August 21, 1940, and grew up in Grayson, California before moving to Modesto in his twenties. He served in the U.S. Army from 1960-1962. He worked as Conductor for both Southern and Union Pacific Railroads for a total of over 38 years. Jim was a Freemason for many years and was a member of the "Modesto Area Model A Club" with his late wife Linda Patrick (Lilly).

He is survived by three children: John Patrick, Traci Patrick, and Brenda Rogers. He was a proud and loving grandpa to seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.





