James (Jim) E. Reeves
March 5,1922-April 3, 2020
'Jim' Reeves, of Ceres, CA left us April 3, 2020. He was 98 years old. He was born March 5, 1922, in Caldwell, Kansas to John & Nancy Reeves. He attended school on an Indian Reservation in Oklahoma Territory & Turlock HS. He married Elvalynn Reynolds in 1943, Los Angeles, CA. they were married for 50 years. His parents, 8 siblings, & his wife preceded him in death. He worked on various farms in the central valley & was a heavy equipment operator/land leveler with Operating Engineers #3. Throughout his career, he worked on many of the scenic roads in Carmel (hwy 1) & to Bear Valley (hwy 4) & the Sierra Nevada Mts. He is survived by his 2 children Sharon Butterfield & Kelsey Reeves. 4 Grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, & 5 great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers please donate to in Jim's name
Due to coronavirus, Private burial only arrangements by Lakewood Funeral Home, Hughson, CA
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 10, 2020