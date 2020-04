James (Jim) E. ReevesMarch 5,1922-April 3, 2020'Jim' Reeves, of Ceres, CA left us April 3, 2020. He was 98 years old. He was born March 5, 1922, in Caldwell, Kansas to John & Nancy Reeves. He attended school on an Indian Reservation in Oklahoma Territory & Turlock HS. He married Elvalynn Reynolds in 1943, Los Angeles, CA. they were married for 50 years. His parents, 8 siblings, & his wife preceded him in death. He worked on various farms in the central valley & was a heavy equipment operator/land leveler with Operating Engineers #3. Throughout his career, he worked on many of the scenic roads in Carmel (hwy 1) & to Bear Valley (hwy 4) & the Sierra Nevada Mts. He is survived by his 2 children Sharon Butterfield & Kelsey Reeves. 4 Grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, & 5 great-great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers please donate to in Jim's nameDue to coronavirus, Private burial only arrangements by Lakewood Funeral Home, Hughson, CA