James E. Renfroe
July 1926 ~ July 2020
James was born in Davidson, Oklahoma to Zenas and Bertha Renfroe in 1926. He served in the United States Army Air Corps from 1945-46. James was a minister with Community of Christ Church from 1950-69 and then worked as a psychiatric social worker for the state of California until 1984, when he went back to work for the church until his retirement in 1988. After retiring James became an almond rancher. He was active in church throughout his life and was a member of Escalon Sunrise Rotary. James will be remembered for his kind and friendly demeanor.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years Mary Renfroe; daughters Debra Renfroe and Jamie Renfroe; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Beth Cefalu and brother Charles Renfroe.
Memorial contributions can be made in James' memory to the Rotary Foundation.
Private services were held. Please share your memories at www.AllenMortuary.com
. www.cvobituaries.com