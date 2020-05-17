James Rison
1940 - 2020
James Risdon
Sep 24, 1940 - May 12, 2020
James Winnis-Leroy Risdon passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020 in Modesto at the age of 79. James was born on September 24, 1940 to Winnis and Ruby Risdon in Washington. He has been a resident of Salida for the past 48 years.
James proudly served in the US Army from 1958 until 1964. He was very patriotic and was extremely proud of his military service. James will be remembered for his gentle soul and generous spirit. Above all else he loved his family. His proudest accomplishment was being a loving, selfless and gentle husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
James leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Cherry Risdon, his children, Greg Risdon and Leia Schmidt along with his grandchildren, Lauren Schmidt, Jerid Schmidt, Brittany Cabral and Alyssia Morgan and his great grandchildren, Blake Cabral, Addison Cabral, Cade Cabral and Calliope Barnes.
Deegan Ripon Memorial Chapel is honored to serve the Risdon family. James will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery in Santa Nella. Due to restrictions from COVID-19, a memorial service will be announced at a later date to celebrate his life with all of his family and friends.
Published in Modesto Bee on May 17, 2020.
