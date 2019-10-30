James Duncan Simpson
Jan 6, 1944 - Oct 25, 2019
James Duncan Simpson, 75, of Modesto California, passed peacefully on October 25, 2019, surrounded by his three daughters. He was born in Hughson, CA on January 6, 1944 to loving parents Pauline and E.C. Simpson. He graduated from Modesto High School, notable for swimming and diving. Jim had an amazing spirit and sense of humor. He made everyone feel special and loved, he had a beautiful heart of gold. He loved teaching his grandsons to golf, playing dice with his girls, family dinners on Sunday, and the San Francisco 49ers.
Jim is preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Jeane Gray, both his parents, and his brother, Kenneth Ensey. He is survived by his children; Lisa Joanne Simpson of Turlock, Lena Renee Simpson of Delhi, and Rebecca Jeane Hurst of Ceres, his sister, Trina Rebecca Milota, his grandchildren; Brooke Hurst of Ceres, Blake Hurst of Denair, Brieanna Galvan of Turlock, Braden Hurst of Ceres, Rodrigo "Junior" Galvan of Turlock, and Tenaya Guiterrez of Modesto, as well as 5 great-grandchildren.
Franklin & Downs is honored to be serving the Simpson family. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019, beginning at 2:30pm, at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home Ceres Chapel, 2561 5th st, Ceres, CA 95307.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 30, 2019