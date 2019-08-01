Guest Book View Sign Service Information Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-523-5646 Service 7:00 PM Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Funeral 10:00 AM Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Send Flowers Obituary

James Nicholas Stamos

September 11, 1930 - July 27, 2019

James Nicholas Stamos
September 11, 1930 - July 27, 2019

If there was ever a man who was a candidate for the World's Most Interesting Man, it was Jim. He was born Demetrios Nikolaos Arkoudas (Stamos) in Fteri, Greece. After surviving the horrors which engulfed Greece during the Nazi Occupation of WWII and the subsequent Greek Civil War, Jim departed Greece as a Merchant Marine Officer. After a short stay in Barcelona, Spain, a twist of fate brought Jim to the United States. While visiting family in California, he met the love of his life, Dena, and married her. Shortly after their marriage in January 1954, Jim was deployed in the United States Army to Germany, during the Korean War . While deployed, Jim proudly became a United States Citizen.

Jim was a devoted husband, family man, loyal friend, businessman, and active member of many fraternal organizations in Modesto, California. Jim was proud of his many years of involvement in the Free Mason, Scottish Rite, and Shriners. Additionally, Jim was a very active member of the Greek Orthodox Church community in Modesto. He served in many capacities within the community but was most proud of cooking for many weddings, baptisms, and celebrations held at the church community hall.

Jim was an active businessman in Modesto for nearly six decades. Jim had owned and operated several small businesses but for the majority of this time, Jim was a trusted insurance broker. Jim prided himself on being able to offer assistance to his clients in their time of need. His personal investment and honest approach endeared him to his clients and fostered friendships that lasted decades.

Jim was a champion at beating the odds. Anyone that knew him understood that no matter how adverse life seemed, he would endure and thrive and encourage others to do the same. Jim defied all expectations when confronted with "terminal" cancer. Not only did Jim survive, he outlived many of the doctors who predicted his early demise. In the process Jim re-invented himself and became a strong advocate for a holistic lifestyle far before it was popular. In spite of losing his voicebox to cancer, he never lost his voice. This sheer determination and force of will captures Jim and who he was to the core. Nothing was insurmountable and anything could be accomplished with enough discipline, determination, and desire.

Jim is survived by his children Evangelia Taylor (Richard) of Fresno, Nick Stamos (Michelle) of Modesto, and Spiro Stamos (Ava) of Danville and his beloved grandchildren Christopher Jones, Gabrielle Taylor, and Demitri Stamos along with many nieces, nephews, and godchildren. Jim is preceded in death by his wife Dena Stamos, parents Nick and Evaggelia Arkoudas, his daughter, Katherine Stamos Jones, and his brother John Stamos. Service will be: Trisagion on Thursday, August 1st, at 7:00 pm at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church and the funeral on Friday, August 2nd at 10:00 am at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.

In lieu of flowers you may donate to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church 313 Toaky Ave. Modesto, CA 95350 or Community Hospice of Modesto 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA. 95356

Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 1, 2019

