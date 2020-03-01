JAMES WILLIAM TANNER
Mar 5, 1938 – Dec 18, 2019
James Tanner, 81, passed away on December 18, 2019 at Doctor's Hospital in Modesto, California. James was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara Ann (Thomas) Tanner¸ his four children, Victoria Curry (Kevin), Steve Tanner (Darylee), Jami Tanner, Cherele Green (Bret), his sister Nancy Thomas (Bill). Thirteen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Audrey Tanner; his siblings Earleen Hartke and Ralph Lee Tanner.
James and Barbara relocated to Southern California in 1958, where they raised their four children. James loved the ocean, fishing and scuba diving. While employed at North American Aviation, he decided to pursue a career as a deep sea commercial diver. He attended a diving institute in San Pedro, California and graduated as a certified commercial diver. He was employed by Santa Fe International for 15 plus years which required him to travel to the gulf coast, North Sea, Saudi Arabia and Angola, Africa.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Franklin & Downs Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday March 7, 2020 at Franklin & Downs, 1050 Mc Henry Avenue, Modesto. CA followed by a Celebration of James' Life at 5:30 p.m. at The Seasons, 945 Mc Henry Avenue, Modesto, CA
In lieu of flowers, the family requests monetary donations in James Tanner's name to the .
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 1, 2020